Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Major security lapse in Odisha as drone falls close to CM Majhi during Jharsuguda visit

PTI |
Jan 05, 2025 07:21 PM IST

Majhi's alert personal security officer and other police officials immediately kicked away the drone.

In a major security lapse, a drone deployed by the administration to take photographs of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accidentally crashed on the ground close to him during his visit to Jharsuguda, an official said on Sunday.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was headed towards Jhadaeshwar temple in the Purunabasti area of Jharsuguda.(Hindustan Times)
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was headed towards Jhadaeshwar temple in the Purunabasti area of Jharsuguda.(Hindustan Times)

The incident which occurred on January 2 came to light during the day after a video clip of the incident was circulated on social media platforms.

“As per preliminary investigation, the drone was deployed by the district administration to take photographs and record video of the chief minister and other dignitaries during the visit. Due to some technical glitches, it accidentally fell near to the CM,” said the police officer of Jharsuguda district.

Majhi was heading towards Jhadaeshwar temple in the Purunabasti area of Jharsuguda when the drone fell near him.

The alert personal security officer of Majhi and police officials immediately kicked the drone away.

