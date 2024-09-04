Makers of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' move Bombay HC seeking its release

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer of the movie ‘Emergency’, approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday to seek the film's release and a censor certificate. Kangana Ranaut in a still from Emergency.

According to the petition filed in the high court, the censor board has “arbitrarily and illegally” withheld the film's censor certificate. The petition also claimed that the censor board was ready with the certificate but not issuing it.

The plea was mentioned before a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for an urgent hearing.

The petition will be heard in the court later in the day.

Previously scheduled for release on September 6, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Following this, the release of the film was postponed indefinitely.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has directed and co-produced the film, besides playing the lead role of the late former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to film release delay

On Tuesday, Ranaut, reacting to the postponement of her film's release, said that they had " imposed Emergency on her movie as well.”

"It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed by our country and whatever the circumstances are,” she said.

The BJP leader further argued that she is being singled out as the events she's showcased in her movie have already been documented in movies like Madhur Bhandarkar's 2017 political thriller Indu Sarkar (imposition of 1975 Emergency) and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur (1971 India-Pakistan War) last year.

“We'll keep telling those ridiculous stories otherwise. We'll get scared by someone today, someone else tomorrow. People will keep scaring us because we get scared so easily. How much will we keep getting scared? I've made this film with a lot of self-respect, which is why the CBFC can't point out any contention. They've stalled my certificate, but I'm determined to release an uncut version of the film. I'll fight in court and release an uncut version. I can't show all of a sudden that Indira Gandhi died on her own at her home. I can't show it like that,” the actress added.