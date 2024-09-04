Makeup kharab hona tha…’: Congress leader's remark on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi courted controversy by saying Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut visited the flood-hit areas in the state days after the disaster because the rain would have ruined her makeup. Himachal Pradesh MP Kangana Ranaut (HT File)

While speaking in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Negi took a jibe at BJP leader Kangana Ranaut and pointed out that she only visited the state seven days after dozens of people died in flood-related incidents to “shed crocodile tears”, while other leaders stayed in the areas overnight to help the citizens.

"Barsat mein aise he nahin aana tha unhone, kyunki makeup kharab hona tha. Pata hi nahin lagna tha ki Kangana hai ki Kangana ki maa hai" (She would have not come during rains as her makeup would have been spoiled and it would have become difficult to recognise whether it is Kangana or her mother)," he said.

This comes after Kangana Ranaut posted pictures of her visit to a flood-devastated region in Himachal Pradesh. The state BJP hit back at Negi for his comments, and questioned his values for “insulting women-in-power even inside the Assembly.”

After drawing criticism for his remarks, Negi issued a clarification and said that his comment was “just a jibe and not an insult,” reported PTI. Slamming Kangana earlier in the day, Negi said she visited the cloudburst-affected areas in her constituency after seven days and shed crocodile tears.

At least 32 people lost their lives and many others remain missing after cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh on July 31 midnight. The tragedy had occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur and the worst hit was Samej village on the border of Shimla and Kullu district.

Kangana visited the Mandi district on August 7, a week after the disaster, and accused the state Congress government of “doing nothing” for the victims.

A total of 153 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 2 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,271 crore, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)