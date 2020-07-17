‘Making great progress through our inclusive policies’: PM at UN Economic And Social Council Session

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering keynote address virtually at High-Level Segment of UN Economic and Social Council Session.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s address:

- While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system

- With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature’s balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda

- Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity

- India firmly believes that path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism

- In fight against Covid, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world

- In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people’s movement

-In our joint fight against Covid, we have extended help to over 150 countries.

- Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation.

- Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas’ - meaning ‘Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust’. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind

- Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals.

- From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN’s development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda

