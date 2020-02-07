e-paper
Malaysia PM-elect Mahathir Mohamad softens India stance after boycott of palm oil

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last month imposed curbs on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders to stop buying from Malaysia, the world’s biggest producer and exporter of the commodity after Indonesia.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:38 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, Kuala Lumpur
India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last month imposed curbs on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders to stop buying from Malaysia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the commodity after Indonesia.(REUTERS FILE)
         

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has dialled back his criticism of India after it sparked a boycott of Malaysian palm oil, his chosen successor Anwar Ibrahim told Reuters on Thursday, urging New Delhi to note the change in tone.

India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last month imposed curbs on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders to stop buying from Malaysia, the world’s biggest producer and exporter of the commodity after Indonesia.

Sources said the move was in retaliation for Mahathir speaking out against a new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims. Mahathir has also angered India by accusing it of invading and occupying Kashmir.

Anwar, who expects to succeed the 94-year-old Mahathir later this year under a deal worked out with his former foe, said the Malaysian leader may have gone beyond diplomatic expressions of concerns in his condemnation of the Indian government.

“Countries will not take strong objections when you express concern, but of course in this regard Tun Mahathir has been quite tough and strong,” Anwar said in an interview, using an honorific for the premier.

