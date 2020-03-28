Malaysian preacher dies in Bihar mosque

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 07:15 IST

The death of a 65-year-old preacher from Malaysia, who came to Bihar’s Araria along with nine others, inside a mosque has set alarm bells ringing in the region even though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of his demise.

The preacher, identified as Md Khairani Bin Lookman, had reached Araria on March 21 died on Thursday evening. Lookman had landed in Delhi on March 6.

“He offered namaz and soon after fell unconscious and died,” a local resident said adding that he was rushed to Araria district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to sources, Araia district administration forced the doctor to perform an autopsy in the hospital despite several health officials suggesting it should be done at a bigger centre.

A senior doctor said the postmortem was just a formality.

“We cannot say anything at this point whether the preacher was a Covid-19 patient or not,” the added.

Prashanth Kumar Ch, Araria district magistrate, could not be contacted as his mobile was switched off.

However, a senior deputy collector, Araria, Shambhu Kumar said, “The rest nine Islamic preachers have been quarantined in the mosque where they are staying.”

A large number of Muslims abstained from performing the obligatory congregational prayer on Friday at Jama Masjid. However, at some places, they defied the lockdown and gathered at local mosque to perform collective prayers.

There are nine Covid-19 patients in Bihar as the number across the country crossed the 700 mark on Friday.