e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Malaysian preacher dies in Bihar mosque

Malaysian preacher dies in Bihar mosque

The preacher, identified as Md Khairani Bin Lookman, had reached Araria on March 21 died on Thursday evening. Lookman had landed in Delhi on March 6.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 07:15 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Araria
There are nine Covid-19 patients in Bihar as the number across the country crossed the 700 mark on Friday.
There are nine Covid-19 patients in Bihar as the number across the country crossed the 700 mark on Friday.(File photo for representation)
         

The death of a 65-year-old preacher from Malaysia, who came to Bihar’s Araria along with nine others, inside a mosque has set alarm bells ringing in the region even though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of his demise.

The preacher, identified as Md Khairani Bin Lookman, had reached Araria on March 21 died on Thursday evening. Lookman had landed in Delhi on March 6.

“He offered namaz and soon after fell unconscious and died,” a local resident said adding that he was rushed to Araria district hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to sources, Araia district administration forced the doctor to perform an autopsy in the hospital despite several health officials suggesting it should be done at a bigger centre.

A senior doctor said the postmortem was just a formality.

“We cannot say anything at this point whether the preacher was a Covid-19 patient or not,” the added.

Prashanth Kumar Ch, Araria district magistrate, could not be contacted as his mobile was switched off.

However, a senior deputy collector, Araria, Shambhu Kumar said, “The rest nine Islamic preachers have been quarantined in the mosque where they are staying.”

A large number of Muslims abstained from performing the obligatory congregational prayer on Friday at Jama Masjid. However, at some places, they defied the lockdown and gathered at local mosque to perform collective prayers.

There are nine Covid-19 patients in Bihar as the number across the country crossed the 700 mark on Friday.

tags
top news
US announces additional $174 mn aid to 64 nations, $ 2.9 mn is for India
US announces additional $174 mn aid to 64 nations, $ 2.9 mn is for India
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: US Covid-19 infections cross 100,000
Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: US Covid-19 infections cross 100,000
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
In UK, dogs are being trained to sniff out Covid-19
In UK, dogs are being trained to sniff out Covid-19
Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return
Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news