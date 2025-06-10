Maldives names Katrina Kaif its global brand ambassador for tourism

The Maldives has named Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as its global brand ambassador for tourism, a statement by the country's marketing and public relations department said. Kaif said she was “honoured” to be chosen as the brand ambassador of the ‘Sunny Side of Life’.(Katrina Kaif (Instagram))

“Katrina Kaif is a globally recognised icon, a distinguished performer, and an award-winning entrepreneur whose influence spans industries and continents. With an acclaimed portfolio of blockbuster films and many prestigious awards, her contributions to Indian cinema are prolific,” the release said.

While saying that she was “honoured” to be chosen as the brand ambassador of the ‘Sunny Side of Life’, Kaif said, “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty - a place where elegance meets tranquillity.” She highlighted that the collaboration was about bringing the “finest travel experiences” to tourists around the world.

The actor shared her excitement, saying the campaign would help people around the globe to “discover the unique charm and world-class offerings” that the Maldives provides.

The decision comes a month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the country, and amid warming ties between India and Maldives after relations deteriorated at the beginning of last year.

Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & MD of Visit Maldives said that the country was “thrilled” to have Katrina as the global brand ambassador.

“Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life,” he said .