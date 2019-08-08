Satya Pal Malik takes stock of security situation ahead of Eid in J-K

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:08 IST

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday reviewed the security scenario across Jammu and Kashmir and arrangements for the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, known as the festival of the sacrifice, on August 12 and 13, at a meeting that followed Parliament’ s decision this week to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- J&K and Ladakh.

“Governor reviewed the to-date status of law and order and provision of basic services and essential commodities to the people in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan,” an official spokesman said.

KK Sharma and K Skandan, advisors to the governor; and chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam briefed Malik and informed him that the overall situation was satisfactory.

Malik has directed his advisors to provide him daily updates on the situation in J&K in the aftermath of parliament’s decision on Monday and Tuesday to nullify Article 370, which granted special status to the state, and 35A, which set apart benefits like government jobs and property ownership for people deemed to be permanent residents. Parliament also decided to carve Jammu and Kashmir into two separate UTs

“Governor reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for celebration of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha in the coming week,” said the spokesman.

Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakra Eid, commemorates Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice the life of his son at the command of Allah. After testing Abraham’s devotion, God switched the object of his sacrifice to a sheep, which is why it is known as Bakra Eid.

Malik was informed that the administration had directed groceries, pharmacies and subsidized ration shops to remain open on the occasion; special markets would be set up in different parts of the Valley to enable people to buy sheep for ritual sacrifices.

The governor ordered that the administrate facilitate students from outside J&K who wish to come home for the celebration. “Further Governor has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for students from J&K, who are studying in other states and are unable to come to their homes on the occasion,” the spokesman said.

He also ordered that special telephone lines be opened in the offices of district deputy commissioners for students to be able to talk to their families back home, in the backdrop of normal communication facilities being disconnected as part of a security clampdown that preceded the parliamentary debate.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 23:37 IST