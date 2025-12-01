Mallikarjun Kharge criticises government for avoiding core issues in Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday pushed back against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks, accusing the Opposition of using Parliament to vent frustration after electoral defeat, and criticised the government for avoiding core issues that they insist must be taken up. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (X)

“On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the key issues before Parliament, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has once again delivered his ‘dramabazi delivery’. The reality is that the government has been continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and the parliamentary system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known,” Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge’s reaction came after Modi alleged that the Opposition had turned Parliament into a “warm-up arena” for elections and a platform for frustration after electoral setbacks. “Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either…They should change their strategy. I am ready to give them a few tips,” Modi told reporters outside Parliament.

Kharge pointed to the passage of several key bills “in haste” and some “without discussion at all.” He added, “The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush.”

Kharge criticised Modi for “remaining silent” on the Manipur violence until the Opposition brought a no-confidence motion. He referred to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and allegations of vote theft. “SIR, BLOs are continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the process. The opposition wants to prioritise issues including ‘vote theft’ and we will continuously raise them in Parliament.”

He demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party end this “drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people.”

The Winter Session began with Opposition lawmakers pressing for immediate discussions on SIR, the deaths of BLOs, and alleged vote theft. Their demands sparked loud sloganeering and multiple adjournments of the Lok Sabha on the first day.