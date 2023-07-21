Home / India News / PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday

PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday

PTI |
Jul 21, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge(PTI)
"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress leader thanked him for his wishes.

The Dalit leader from Karnataka has risen from a humble background to play an important role in several positions in his party and governments at his home state and the Centre.

He is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.

