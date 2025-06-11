Mallikarjun Kharge's dig at PM Modi: ‘There has been no one like him’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he ‘traps’ people and deceives the youth. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at a rally in Ranchi.(PTI)

“It has been 11 years, and 33 mistakes have been committed. You are aware, and I have been saying it in parliament too -- I have never seen a Prime Minister who lies so much, who commits so many mistakes, who traps people, who deceives youth, who traps the poor and gets votes,” Kharge was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I have been in power for 55 years, and in politics for 65 years. There has been no one like him," he adds.

Kharge, while talking to reporters in Delhi, also accused the prime minister of committing mistakes and never apologising for them.

"Whether it is demonetisation or employment generation or MSP, there are many such things. He has never admitted that he has lied to people and has committed a mistake, and never apologised for it. He keeps on saying things one after the other, and it has been 11 years now," he said.

Kharge also said that he has written a letter to PM Modi stating that, in accordance with the Constitution, a Deputy Speaker should be appointed for the Lok Sabha, and that the government has to function in accordance with the Constitution.

"Modi says democracy, democracy. No Prime Minister after independence has kept the Deputy Speaker post vacant, but during both his tenures (as PM), now the third period is going on, the post has been kept vacant," he said.

Kharge highlighted that the Constitution includes a provision for the election of the Deputy Speaker and noted that during the UPA government's tenure, an opposition leader was appointed to the position, a practice consistent with prior instances.

"Modi's act is illegal, undemocratic, and he doesn't even want to give the post of Deputy Speaker to the opposition. It shows he has no faith in democracy," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)