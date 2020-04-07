Mamata Banerjee exempts bidi industry, betel leaves plantations from lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:31 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday exempted the state’s bidi industry, betel plantations and flower markets from the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, saying the step was necessary to save millions in the rural areas.

“The bidi industry is badly hit. Millions depend on it. However, only one person should carry the bidis from the factories to the markets. Betel leaf and flower growers are hit too. I would like to tell people that they should not crowd shops to buy paan. Social distancing must be maintained,” the chief minister said at a press conference at the state secretariat.

Till Monday, Bengal claimed that only three people have died of Covid-19 so far and eight other reported deaths were caused by co-morbidity. On Tuesday, Banerjee said the toll in the state had reached five but did not clarify where these two people died. She said the infections were reported from seven zones in the state but did not identify these. “Of the 69 cases, 60 are related to nine families,” said Banerjee.

Asked how many of those who attended the Taglighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been identified and quarantined, she said, “Don’t ask me communal question.”

She said the government is prepared for a likely rush of people stranded in other states when the lockdown is lifted.

“I don’t know if the lockdown will be lifted. But when it happens, people stranded in other states will rush to come home. We have to be cautious. We will ask these people to stay in isolation at safe houses set by the state. We call these “amar nijer bari” (my own home). Please consider these your own home,” said Banerjee.

During the press conference, the chief minister also interacted in a video link with Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Binayak Banerjee.

“I suggest that the government sets up teams in the districts to look for people with symptoms of Covid-19. Cough and cold is common in Bengal and people don’t pay attention. Testing samples may help identify patients. Reporting these suspects is important and women working for the Asha welfare scheme can help,” said the economist.

The chief minister said more renowned people have been inducted in the global advisory board set up to help the state. They are Swarup Sarkar, a former regional director of World Health Organisation; Tom Frieden, former chief of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, USA; Jishnu Das, economist, World Bank; JVR Prasad Rao, retired IAS officer and former Union health secretary; Siddhartha Dube, communication specialist, UNAIDS; Sukumar Mukherjee, a renowned doctor. Public health specialist Dr Abhijit Chowdhury is convenor of the board.