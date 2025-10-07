Mamata meets injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Siliguri hospital | Video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a hospital in Siliguri, where he is undergoing treatment after being attacked in Nagarkata while visiting regions hit by floods and landslides in North Bengal. Mamata meets BJP MP Khagen Murmu(X/@abirghoshal)

Visuals showed the CM entering the hospital where the Maldaha Uttar MP is admitted and enquiring about his treatment.

"I have received all inputs. He has high blood sugar. It needs to be controlled. I also wished him well and a speedy recovery," she was quoted as saying by PTI after stepping out of the hospital.

The attack sparked a massive political row in the state, as the BJP accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating it, while the Mamata-led party said the BJP was busy with photo-ops in the calamity-hit regions.

Apart from Murmu, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh was also injured in the attack by a mob during their visit to the Dooars region on Monday. On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha secretariat sought a factual note within three days from the Union Home Ministry on the attack.

PM Modi vs Mamata over attack on BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out against the TMC-led Bengal government over law and order. He said that he wished the state government prioritised helping people in the current situation instead of resorting to violence.

"The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state," PM Modi said in a post on X in the evening.

Banerjee, who is currently in North Bengal to oversee relief operations, hit back at the prime minister and accused him of politicising the situation.

“It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in North Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides,” she wrote on X.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters after the attack on BJP leaders, the TMC supremo said, “We do not want any deterioration in law and order. We never want any incident. If you go to a flood-affected area with 30-40 vehicles, people would be hurt. Those who lost 'roti-kapda-makaan' need food, clothes and shelter. So, we do not want to go there to do politics. An incident has occurred... So, I asked the DGP to go there. He went there and spoke with everyone... We do not want any more incidents. Please remain calm…”

Entire hamlets in Mirik, Darjeeling, and the Dooars region have been swept away, and bridges and roads have been destroyed, leaving many tea estates and villages isolated. Several tea gardens in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have faced heavy damage to both crops and infrastructure.