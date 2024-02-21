Mamata Banerjee reacts to ‘Khalistani’ row: Would you call Muslim cop Pakistani?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended her support of a Sikh IPS officer who was allegedly called "Khalistani" by some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists, saying that the official was only doing his duty and should not have been called a 'Khalistani' just for wearing a turban. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(ANI)

While addressing an event on Language Day on Wednesday, Banerjee said, “What was the fault of the officer doing his duty? Is there no Sikh regiment in the force? We respect all religions. If an officer wears a turban, how can you call him Khalistani? There are Muslim IAS, IPS, and WBCS officers; how can you call them Pakistani just because someone is a Muslim officer? I have been mocked using so many names, but I never reacted to it.”

"A few people are now engaging in this. They are the biggest blot in Bengal, those who are maligning Bengal's reputation," she added.

Earlier, the chief minister shared a video of the verbal spat of the confrontation between the BJP activists and police where the police personnel was seen protesting against the BJP workers for labelling him "Khalistani" for wearing a turban.

A Sikh police official, who was deployed at Dhamakhali in a bid to prevent BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali town, was confronted by protesting BJP workers who allegedly called the official 'Khalistani'.

Meanwhile, the state police on Tuesday claimed Adhikari hurled a 'Khalistani' slur at a Sikh police officer. The police condemned the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and added that stern legal action is being initiated.

Responding to the allegations, Adhikari challenged the ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences.

He was accompanied by BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on his way to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice for allegedly land-grabbing and sexually assaulting" them under coercion by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

The police so far have arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in violent protests

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam in January this year.

(With inputs from agencies)