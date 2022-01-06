Mamata Banerjee ‘very offended’ as his brother roams around despite wife Covid positive

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people to abide by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol and restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Speaking to reporters through virtual mode, Banerjee said that all the important government officers, including Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, have tested positive for Covid-19. She also expressed displeasure over her brother roaming around despite his wife testing positive for Covid-19.

"I am very very offended and have asked him not to leave the house from tomorrow," she said.

The chief minister stressed that the next 15 days will be “very crucial” in the fight against the virus.

“Take proper care of yourself as well as that of your near and dear ones. Try to use gloves, cover your head using a cap and maintain hygiene after returning home. Only then can we save ourselves," she added.

Mamata Banerjee directed the police to take stricter measures to enforce the Covid-19 protocol and cautioned that she may opt for further restrictions if the Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

"We have imposed the restrictions taking into account people's lives and livelihood of the people. But if we see that despite all these restrictions the pandemic is still rising, we may opt in for stricter restrictions".

Banerjee informed she will not come to the secretariat on Friday as both her drivers have tested positive, however, she will attend the inauguration of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute via video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the second campus of CNCI built at a cost of over ₹530 crore, out of which around ₹400 crore has been spent by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government.

(With PTI inputs)