e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Mamata didn’t switch sides,’ say Trinamool leaders, a day after Amit Shah’s jibe

‘Mamata didn’t switch sides,’ say Trinamool leaders, a day after Amit Shah’s jibe

Since Mamata didn’t join any other party but founded a party of her own, she can’t be called a defector, Trinamool leaders said.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday tweeted dismissing several claims made by Union home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday tweeted dismissing several claims made by Union home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)(PTI)
         

A day after Amit Shah attacked Trinamool Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she herself had switched sides in 1998, senior Trinamool leaders, including Derek O’Brien, Subrata Mukherjee, rallied behind Banerjee and said she can’t be called a defector as she didn’t switch sides; she started her own party.

Addressing a gathering at Medinipur on Saturday where rebel Trinamool veteran Suvendu Adhikari officially joined the BJP, Amit Shah said it does not behove Mamata Banerjee to train the gun on the BJP for the recent exits that her party has seen. He asked whether she didn’t do the same thing when she had left Congress.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien on Saturday took to Twitter to fact-check several claims made by Shah. In seven points, he dismissed some of Shah’s claim — Mamata switching parties being the first of them.

 

“Claim: Mamata Banerjee left the Congress for another party and is accusing people of defection today. Reality: She did not defect to another party. She set up a NEW party in 1998, the All India Trinamool Congress,” Derek wrote.

Other claims that he dismissed include Bengal depriving people of central benefits, killing of BJP workers, inadequate security for JP Nadda during his recent tour etc.

Trinamool leader Subrata Mukherjee too claimed Mamata’s 1998 move can’t be called switching parties. “Yesterday, Union Minister Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee left a party to join another. Mamata never switched sides. In 1998, she left Congress & formed a new party - TMC. She was never associated with any other party,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

tags
top news
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In