Mamata to visit New Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi, Opposition leaders

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit and is expected to meet Opposition leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“She is likely to visit multiple political leaders. She may also meet Modi later this week. A number of issues including expanding the jurisdiction of BSF (Border Security Force in states including Bengal) may be discussed,” said a leader of her Trinamool Congress (TMC), who did not want to be named.

The visit is seen to be part of her attempts to boost opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Also Read: Leander Paes speaks about what made him join politics

She visited Delhi last in July for the first time after TMC returned to power in West Bengal. Banerjee’s fresh visit comes days before the winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin from November 29.

TMC separately plans protests in Delhi on Monday against Tripura Police’s arrest of the party’s youth leader from West Bengal, Sayani Ghosh, in Agartala on Sunday.

A TMC delegation is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday over the alleged continued political violence in Tripura.