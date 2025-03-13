Mamata vs BJP in assembly over Suvendu’s Adhikari's remark on MLAs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his controversial remark on Muslim MLAs, accusing the BJP of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of manipulating religious sentiments for political gain.(ANI)

Banerjee and the BJP clashed in the Assembly on Wednesday, exchanging sharp allegations of communalism ahead of the 2026 state elections, after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari remarked that Muslim MLAs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "thrown out" of the Assembly if the BJP came to power.

The TMC supremo condemned Adhikari’s statement, accusing the BJP of spreading divisive politics and "importing fake Hinduism" into Bengal.

“Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism," she said.

She also asserted her own religious identity, declaring, "I am a Hindu. I celebrate Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and worship at home. I do not need certification from the BJP on my faith. Hinduism is universal. There is no division while we donate blood. Humanity is the true religion."

The chief minister, often accused by the BJP of minority appeasement, hit back, saying, "They are targeting Muslims because it is Ramzan. They are trying to distract the country from economic and trade collapse by making communal statements."

She accused the BJP of manipulating religious sentiments for political gain.

"I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don’t play the Hindu card," she warned.

The BJP countered by accusing the TMC government of being "anti-Hindu" and alleged that Hindu temples were being vandalised in the state. BJP legislators staged a noisy protest inside and outside the Assembly, demanding an explanation from the government. The opposition also walked out of the House and later staged a dharna outside the Assembly building.

During her speech, Banerjee was interrupted by BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who pointed to an old remark by senior TMC minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

In July last year, Hakim had allegedly said, "We have to bring non-Muslims under the fold of Islam... Allah will be happy if we do so." The remark had drawn sharp criticism, and Hakim later apologised.

Addressing the issue, Banerjee clarified that she had personally reprimanded Hakim.

"I warned him not to make such statements. But how can your leader say Muslim legislators will be thrown out?" she said.

She reiterated her government’s stance on religious harmony, saying, "We must love everyone. We do not tolerate any community being insulted."

The CM further underscored the state’s religious diversity, highlighting that West Bengal has a significant population of tribals, Muslims and other communities.

"We are committed to protecting all religions and promoting peace. We condemn communal disharmony and division," she said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s governance, Banerjee cited the situation in Manipur where over 250 people were killed in ethnic violence since May 2023.

"You can’t manage a state like Manipur; how will you manage Bengal?" Banerjee said.

She accused the BJP of failing to uphold democratic values and claimed that the party’s politics revolved around religious polarisation.

“This country has its own policies, and I do not speak against it. But we must respect the Constitution, which upholds sovereignty, secularism, and pluralism. Every Indian has the right to practise his or her faith, whether the person is Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian or Parsi," Banerjee said.

She also criticised the BJP’s handling of national issues, alleging that the party was using religious tensions to divert attention from economic distress.

"They don't want people to talk about unemployment, inflation, or trade collapse. Instead, they are spreading communal hatred to divide the people," she alleged.

The BJP, in response, continued to attack the ruling party.

"The TMC wants to dominate the playing field in the Assembly. We have listened to your concerns, and we hope that you will not abandon your principles," BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh said.

He also accused the TMC of suppressing voices that opposed its policies.

The political slugfest comes just a year before the crucial 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections which are likely to be held in March-April.

Both parties are gearing up for a high-stakes battle, with communal politics becoming a central issue.

Banerjee concluded her address by reiterating the importance of democracy and free speech.

"I respect democracy. I request the opposition to let me speak. If you have something to say, say it. Let us have a respectful dialogue. I am here to serve the people," she said, seeking mutual respect in political discourse.

As the Assembly session continued in chaos, BJP lawmakers walked out and later staged a dharna outside, accusing the TMC of suppressing their voices.