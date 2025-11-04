Mamdani not only one with India connection in US polls this time, list runs long

Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race may be the most high-profile and social media-savvy candidate in the election being held in the US on November 4 — one publication even called him “The Internet's Mayor” already — but the list of Indian-origin candidates across American states is long. Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, and his wife Rama Duwaji after marking their ballots at a polling station on Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025. New Yorkers heading to the ballot box to select a new mayor face stark choices: a youthful socialist, a seasoned ex-governor or a red-beret-wearing radio host. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg Photo) One who shares many identities with Mamdani is fellow Democrat and Virginia Lieutenant Governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi, who is Muslim too. the first Muslim and the first South Asian American to serve in the Virginia Senate. Hashmi, 61, was four years old when she emigrated with her mother and older brother from India to the US. Her father was in Georgia already as he was completing his PhD in international relations and beginning his university teaching career.

Democratic Lt Gov candidate Ghazala Hashmi has many things in common with Mamdani. (AP)

In November 2019, Hashmi made her debut with an upset victory over a Republican incumbent, delivering the majority to Democrats for the first time in years and shocking the political establishment, according to her profile, news agency PTI reported. In 2024, she was named Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, a crucial leadership post for two critical Democratic priorities — reproduction rights and freedom, and public education. In New York City, Mamdani, the 34-year-old son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, is leading the race.

Zohran Mamdani reacts next to his mother Mira Nair, a filmmaker. (Reuters)

Mamdani was born in Uganda and raised in New York City, and is a New York State Assemblymember, who pitches himself as a “democratic socialist” while getting regular insults as a “commie”,"Jew hater" or simply “stupid” from President Donald Trump. He is facing off against former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom he defeated for the party ticket and is running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose administration was plagued by scandals, dropped out in September. Also in the India or Subcontinent list is Aftab Pureval, who is running for mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio. Pureval’s Tibetan mother fled Communist Chinese occupation as a child and grew up in a southern Indian refugee camp, while his father is Punjabi.

Incumbent Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval in a candidate forum. (AP)