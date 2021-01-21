Man, 20, dies during kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh; spectator records video
A 20-year-old man died in the ring during a match of a kabaddi competition at Goji village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.
The video of the player collapsing was captured by one of the spectators. The clip has gone viral on social media.
Narendra Sahu, a resident of Kokadi village of Dhamtari district, died inside the opponent’s court when he was caught by the players. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.
“As per the statements, Sahu raided the opponent’s court and while making a return was pulled by a player and then others too got in the act. He was soon out of breath and then fell unconscious,” said Ramnaresh Sengar, Thana Incharge (TI) of Kurud police station.
The officer further said that the co-players and the sarpanch of the village rushed the player to Kurud hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that Sahu died of a heart attack but we are waiting for a post mortem report,” said Sengar, who is investigating the case.
The officer said that police have registered a case under 164 CrPC and started investigating into the incident.
“Police have recorded the statements of around a dozen people and after investigation the sections could be added,” the officer said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court grants bail to Kannada actor accused of drug peddling
- Ragini Dwivedi has been in custody for over 140 days after her arrest last September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Popular Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political party in Bengal
- He is the scion of the Siddiqui family, which is the custodian of the famous Furfura Sharif shrine, one of the most popular places of pilgrimage in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hyenas': Kangana reacts to Mumbai Police's summon in Javed Akhtar case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur ranks 3rd in Niti Aayog’s innovation index for hill states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into SII fire that killed 5; Covid vaccine plant safe
- The Maharashtra government will also conduct a fire audit of the Serum Institute building in Pune after a blaze killed five people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, 20, dies during kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh; spectator records video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Hawk-i aircraft fires smart anti-airfield weapon off Odisha coast
- The SAAW is a precision strike weapon that can be used to target enemy airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks and runways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judiciary, agencies like CBI, ED should act independently: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed in fire at Pune's Serum Institute’s Manjari plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF threatening people in border villages to vote for particular party: TMC
- The BSF has refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and far from truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: No nod for Republic Day rally; SC panel begins consultation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to interact with Varanasi's Covid-19 vaccinators, beneficiaries tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hours after BS Yediyurappa assigns Karnataka portfolios, ministers complain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM to relocate Metro car shed to Aarey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddy procurement sparks war of words between BJP and BJD in Odisha
- While the BJP has accused the BJD government of not addressing the issue of farmers being forced to sell their paddy at less than the MSP, the government has underlined that it has carried out record procurement this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox