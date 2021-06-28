Home / India News / Man accidentally splashes water on accused, stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh
Police said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.(File photo for representation)
Police said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.(File photo for representation)
india news

Man accidentally splashes water on accused, stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh

Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police station area when water splashed on a group of youths who in anger stabbed him to death, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Muzaffarnagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after he accidently splashed water on the accused in Johra village here on Monday, police said.

Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police station area when water splashed on a group of youths who in anger stabbed him to death, they added.

Police said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and additional police force has been deployed in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.