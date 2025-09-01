Man accused of killing college student at Bengal home arrested from UP: Police

KOLKATA: The man who allegedly shot dead his former classmate in her house in West Bengal’s Nadia district on August 25 has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district on Sunday, Krishnanagar superintendent of police Amarnath K said on Monday. Police said Desraj Singh was arreseted from UP’s Maharajganj when he was trying to escape to Nepal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two had previously been in a relationship until the victim, Ishita Mallick, ended it about seven months ago. On August 25, the prime suspect, Desraj Singh, entered the 18-year-old college student Ishita Mallick’s house Manikpara area of Krishnanagar town and killed her.

“Ishita Mallick was shot inside her home in the Manikpara area of Krishnanagar town. Desraj Singh, her former classmate and the prime suspect, planned the murder for around seven months after they broke up,” Amarnath K said.

“Singh fled after the murder and took shelter at various places in Uttar Pradesh. Our police team was after him. He was arrested from Maharajganj district on Sunday while trying to cross over to Nepal,” the SP said.

Inshita’s family told the police that Singh entered the house when her mother went out to pick up her younger son from school. He was there when she returned and allegedly saw him holding the firearm.

“After the crime, Singh went to Ayodhya and procured some fake documents such as an Aadhaar card and a fake identity card of the Border Security Force, with help from his relatives, to use these to take shelter in Nepal. One of his relatives was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, and this led to Singh’s arrest,” the SP added.

Singh was produced before a court in Nadia on Monday.

“We intend to complete the investigation and file the chargesheet in 45 days,” said the SP.

Ishita Mallick was shot in the head in her first-floor bedroom. Her mother, who saw the suspect fleeing the crime scene, at the time mistakenly told the police that his name was Debraj Singh.

Isha’s family said Singh lived in Kanchrapara town in the adjacent North 24 Parganas district with his parents.

Ishita’s family also lived in Kanchrapara before shifting to Krishnanagar. Singh and Ishita went to the same school in Kanchrapara where they got into a relationship. Ishita broke up around seven months ago.