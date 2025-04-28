Man arrested after windows smashed at Pakistan High Commission in London amid Pahalgam attack tensions

An Indian-origin man was arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of the Pakistani High Commission in London, as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, news agency PTI reported on Monday. Officers were called early Sunday morning after reports that a man was smashing windows at the diplomatic mission.(X/@visegrad24)

Protests by both Indian and Pakistani diaspora groups have been ongoing in London.

Metropolitan Police said that Ankit Love, 41, was arrested on Sunday and charged with criminal damage, as per the report.

Officers were called early Sunday morning after reports that a man was smashing windows at the diplomatic mission. Love was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“Ankit Love, 41 (07.08.83) of no fixed address was charged with criminal damage on Sunday, 27 April,” PTI quoted a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 April. The charge follows an incident at around 05:00hrs on Sunday, 27 April when police were called to reports of a man allegedly smashing the windows of the Pakistani High Commission in Lowndes Square, Kensington and Chelsea,” the spokesperson added.

Protests in UK over Pahalgam terror attack

The incident follows a protest on Friday organised by Indian community groups in the UK, condemning Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack.

A group of Pakistani counter-protesters, supported by diplomatic officials, used loudspeakers to overpower the chants of the Indian demonstrators.

One Pakistani diplomat was filmed on Friday making a “threatening throat-slitting gesture” toward the Indian protesters from the balcony of the High Commission building in central London, according to the PTI report.

Indian community representatives gathered outside the High Commission of India in London to counter a Pakistani protest against “Indian propaganda.” The pro-Indian group, waving the Indian Tricolour and chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," outnumbered the smaller group of British Pakistanis across the street from India House on Sunday evening, the PTI report added.

Similar protests and vigils under the theme "All Eyes on Pahalgam" were organised in other parts of the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast, to condemn Pakistan’s alleged support for terror groups.

"The aim is to present a united front against terrorism," said Insight UK, a community group.

Sunday's protest followed a previous demonstration outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, where a counter-protest by British Pakistanis, supported by mission officials, also took place.

“Spoke to Foreign Secretary David Lammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism,” said external affairs minister S Jaishankar in a social media post on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)