Man arrested for duping KAS officer by forging papers

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer on the pretext of offering him a prime posting in Bengaluru by claiming to have close ties with the chief minister’s office (CMO) as well as forging signature and documents for the fraud, Vidhana Soudha police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The accused approached the KAS officer with the promise of offering him a prime posting in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Raghavendra and a resident of Haveri district, previously worked in the Vidhana Soudha and served as a personal assistant to multiple legislators before being dismissed for misconduct, they added.

According to police, Raghavendra approached the KAS officer with the promise of offering him a prime posting in Bengaluru. The officer paid ₹50,000 as an advance for the alleged appointment, they added.

To support his claim, Raghavendra reportedly provided a forged document resembling an official note from the CMO and directed the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) secretary to approve the posting. However, when DPAR officials saw the document, they suspected foul play and sought a confirmation from the CMO, and the forgery was exposed. The accused had allegedly forged the signature of the chief minister’s secretary on the document.

“We arrested Raghavendra from Ranebennur after confirming his involvement. He has been booked under BNS section 319 (cheating by personation) and produced before the ACMM court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days,” said central division DCP Shekhar H Tekkannavar.