Man arrested for fake bomb threat to Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur residence

Nagpur police arrested a man for allegedly threatening to bomb union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence on Wardha Road in Maharashtra's Nagpur District. The incident led to heightened security at the senior BJP leader's house. The accused, identified as Umesh Vishnu Raut, was detained by the police and is now in police custody.

According to the police, the city control room received a call on the emergency number 112, warning that Gadkari's Mahal residence would be blown up within ten minutes. The call was traced to mobile number 7498579746, registered in the name of Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road, Mahal, near Beema Dawakhana, Sakkardara.

On this, DCP Nagpur, S Rushikesh Reddy said, "We received a call in which someone claimed they had planted a bomb in Nitin Gadkari's home, and it was going to explode. Immediately, we activated the bomb squad and informed the home's security. Our officers also conducted a visit. We also checked the house with the bomb squad. However, we were unable to find anything. So, we immediately understood it was a hoax call".

Accused works at a liquor shop

The accused Raut, who works at a liquor shop near Medical Square, was detained from the Beema Dawakhana area shortly after the threat call. He is currently in police custody for further interrogation, and an investigation into the motive behind the threat is underway.

DCP Reddy further said, " We traced the call to its origin and located the caller. We filed an application and arrested him; he is now in our custody. The investigation is ongoing to determine why he did this. We have arrested a person named Umesh Raut. The call was made from his phone number... He has no criminal history and no previous cases against him... He is a server at an alcohol shop."

