Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Man arrested for molesting minor girl at his shop in Thane

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 09:08 pm IST

Police had earlier given the victim's age as 22 but later clarified that she is a minor.

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl inside a shop in Kalyan East in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The man is also accused of sending obscene messages to the girl, officials said.(Representational Photo/HT)
On Friday, a video of the incident, which showed the accused misbehaving with the girl, went viral, following which the victim was contacted in order to register a case, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

"We registered a case of molestation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night and arrested Bhavan Avchal Patel, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, some time later," he said.

The girl and her mother had earlier thrashed the accused at his clothing store with a slipper in retaliation for the molestation incident, which took place on Thursday, as per police. Patel is also accused of sending obscene messages to the girl, officials said.

