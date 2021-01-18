Man arrested for rape of 13-year-old mute girl in Bihar village
Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old mute girl at a village in Bagaha police district of Bihar on Sunday.
The first information report, lodged on the basis of the girl’s statement, said the accused took the girl to a sugarcane field in his village on January 15 where he sexually assaulted her.
“The girl’s family approached police on Saturday evening,” said Kailash Prasad, sub divisional police officer (SDPO).The accused was arrested on Sunday, and the girl was sent for a medical examination the same day, the SDPO said.
Police have registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
