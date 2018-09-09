Man arrested for ‘raping’ his minor stepdaughter

Police have arrested a 27-year-old casual worker of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for allegedly raping his stepdaughter.

“We have arrested the accused Etwa Mahto for raping his 13-year-old daughter,” said Doranda police station in- charge Ramesh Kumar Singh.

He said the accused had married a woman, who already had a daughter from her first marriage. He used to beat his wife regularly. The woman fled to Pune and had left her daughter with Mahto.

Police said the woman recently returned to Ranchi and the minor narrated her ordeal that the accused had been raping her for the past six months. The woman then registered a case on Saturday, following which Mahto was arrested.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 23:40 IST