Man arrested for trying to take control of late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s firm

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to take legal control of the late Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique’s family firm Zears Business India LLP (Limited Liability Partnership) by becoming its authorised signatory. People aware of the matter said Vivek Sabharwal was arrested late on Sunday in Delhi and brought to Mumbai. Police said that they investigated the case with the help of cyber cell and identified the accused. (HT PHOTO)

The attempt came to light on June 26 when Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, received an email from a mobile service provider about a request for updating the authorised signatory. The mail showed that someone had initiated a request through a spoofed email ID, allegedly to take control over the mobile number linked with the firm and become its authorised signatory.

Zeeshan Siddique’s sister, Shehzeen, subsequently registered a case against an unidentified person. In her complaint, she said the person had accessed Zeeshan Siddique’s credentials using a spoofed email ID to submit a fraudulent request to the mobile service provider to gain control over their father’s mobile number linked to the family firm.

Police said that they investigated the case with the help of cyber cell and identified the sender of the e-mail, Sabharwal. They raided his house and apprehended him. The accused was expected to be produced before a Mumbai court on Monday. Police said Sabharwal faced criminal cases including at least six in Mumbai.