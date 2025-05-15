Man arrested on attempt to sexually assault techie in Tamil Nadu: Police

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 24-year-old I-T employee when she was walking back home on Tuesday night, police officers said. A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 24-year-old I-T employee when she was walking back home on Tuesday night (File photo)

They added that the accused, Logeshwaran, had been following the woman from the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), Chennai’s I-T corridor.

“When the woman, a native of Kerala who lives in Perumbakkam, reached home, the accused tried to cover her mouth from behind and dragged her in an attempt to sexually assault her but she managed to escape. Subsequently she filed a complaint with the police in Thoraipakkam,” a police officer said.

“The woman usually eats in the restaurant where the accused was working,” said a statement from the Thoraipakkam police. “He was produced before a court after interrogation and jailed.”

“We went through CCTV footage and tracked down the accused who belongs to Ramanathapuram district. He works in a shop here. He said that he had been under the influence of alcohol so he wasn’t aware of his actions,” the officer added.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said. This comes a day after a local court in Coimbatore district sentenced nine men to life imprisonment in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case.