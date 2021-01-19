Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a married man under its new law which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, following a complaint filed by a woman in Barwani district, an official said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.
"On the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22- year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance," Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.
"This is the firstcase in Barwani under the new legislation," he said.
Yadav said the woman in her complaint alleged that the accused had introduced himself to her as Sunny, and she later came to know that he was a married Muslim man.
The woman then started keeping a distance from him, but he allegedly continued to pressurise her for marriage and conversion, the official said.
Talking to reporters after filing the complaint, the woman on Monday said, "This is an issue of 'love jihad', so I made a complaint. The man is a Muslim and got into a relationship with me by posing as a Hindu. He beat me up. He physically exploited me for four years."
The case falls under the jurisdiction of the district's Palsud police station and is being transferred there for further action, Yadav said.
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.
There is a provision of three to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 in cases of marriage carried out by hiding religion.
In cases involving religious conversion of members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for imprisonment of two to 10 years and ₹50,000 fine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi
- Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh
- The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation
- Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India
- People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine would be provided to the Maldives on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs
- The armed forces on January 16 kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam where thousands of Covid warriors including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox