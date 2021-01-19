IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.(Representative image)
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.(Representative image)
india news

Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law

Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Barwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a married man under its new law which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, following a complaint filed by a woman in Barwani district, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.

"On the basis of a written complaint filed by a 22- year-old woman, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of rape and under provisions of the Freedom of Religion ordinance," Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

"This is the firstcase in Barwani under the new legislation," he said.

Yadav said the woman in her complaint alleged that the accused had introduced himself to her as Sunny, and she later came to know that he was a married Muslim man.

The woman then started keeping a distance from him, but he allegedly continued to pressurise her for marriage and conversion, the official said.

Talking to reporters after filing the complaint, the woman on Monday said, "This is an issue of 'love jihad', so I made a complaint. The man is a Muslim and got into a relationship with me by posing as a Hindu. He beat me up. He physically exploited me for four years."

The case falls under the jurisdiction of the district's Palsud police station and is being transferred there for further action, Yadav said.

The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.

There is a provision of three to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 in cases of marriage carried out by hiding religion.

In cases involving religious conversion of members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for imprisonment of two to 10 years and 50,000 fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh freedom of religion
app
Close
e-paper
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
india news

India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
india news

Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor shared the word epicaricacy along with an image of former cricketers who had predicted India’s defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University of Jodhpur virtually on Tuesday, the governor said that AYUSH practices have also drawn the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
"We would like to reassure everyone with the data we have seen that the two Covid-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" Paul said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker displays a Covishield vaccine vial at the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai on January 16. The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will showcase whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks.( Arun Sankar / AFP)
A medical worker displays a Covishield vaccine vial at the government Rajaji hospital in Madurai on January 16. The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will showcase whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks.( Arun Sankar / AFP)
india news

Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine would be provided to the Maldives on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exercise was carried out at the naval hospital Dhanvantari. The senior health officer and 36 HCWs were vaccinated. (Ministry of Defence).
The exercise was carried out at the naval hospital Dhanvantari. The senior health officer and 36 HCWs were vaccinated. (Ministry of Defence).
india news

Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • The armed forces on January 16 kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam where thousands of Covid warriors including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.(HT File photo)
The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.(HT File photo)
india news

Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST
The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4, 2.1 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.(PTI PHOTO)
Birla also said the Parliament canteens will now be run by ITDC in place of Northern Railways.(PTI PHOTO)
india news

Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Subsidy on canteen food served in Parliament canteens ends; Prices to go up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah(ANI)
india news

Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
During the two-day session, there will be presentations from the Ministry of DoNER, NEC, the state governments as well as selected central ministries on various developmental initiatives and future plans for the North East Region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. (HT ARCHIVE)
During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. (HT ARCHIVE)
india news

Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover 2.04 cr from Delhi hotel

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The agency had arrested Chief Administrative Officer MS Chauhan of NFR and other senior officials in the case involving a bribe amount of 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi ((Manvender Vashist/PTI))
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi ((Manvender Vashist/PTI))
india news

'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region. (AFP PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region. (AFP PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP