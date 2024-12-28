Man beaten to death in Haveri, 9 held: Police

Nine people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly beating a 40-year-old man to death in Haveri district over extra marital affairs, police said on Friday. The complaint stated that the accused had tied Prakash to an electric pole and assaulted him with sticks. (File photo)

Hanagal police inspector Sampath Anekivi said, “The incident occurred in Kopparasikoppa village of Hanagal taluk at around 2 pm when the victim, Prakash Olekara, was at the house of a 30-year-old woman, who is a relative of the accused. The accused barged into the house, dragged him out, and began assaulting him. He succumbed to his injuries at the Hanagal taluk government hospital around 4:30 pm.”

The accused, aged between 25 and 45, have been booked under multiple sections of the law, including Section 103 (murder), Section 118 (causing grievous hurt with weapons), and Section 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) under the BNS Act. They were arrested on Thursday night.

Anekivi said the case was filed on the basis of a complaint by Prakash Olekara’s brother Fakiresh. In the complaint, Fakiresh said: “A gang of 10–12 people attacked my brother, accusing him of a relationship with a woman who is their relative. When I pleaded with them to let him go, they ignored my requests and continued to beat him mercilessly, causing severe bleeding. We rushed him to the hospital, but he died within 10 minutes of arrival.”

The complaint further stated that the accused had tied Prakash to an electric pole and assaulted him with sticks. “They also garlanded him with footwear and set his feet on fire, allegedly using haystock near the pole,” the officer said.

After an autopsy at Hanagal hospital, Prakash’s body was handed over to his family and cremated on Friday. The accused were produced before the Hanagal JMFC Court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, he added.