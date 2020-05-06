e-paper
Man crashes car into Delhi’s Qutub Minar complex

An ASI official said the police must be held responsible for letting the man travel at that hour despite their being a complete lockdown.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 01:09 IST
The Delhi Circle of the ASI filed a complaint with the police, saying that at around 3:30 am on May 4, a Hyundai Verna collided with the boundary wall and caught fire.
The Delhi Circle of the ASI filed a complaint with the police, saying that at around 3:30 am on May 4, a Hyundai Verna collided with the boundary wall and caught fire.(Amal KS/HT File Photo )
         

An allegedly drunk man crashes his speeding car into the periphery of the Qutub Minar complex, according to police and Archaeological Survey of India officials who said the incident left some damage to the important heritage site.

The Delhi Circle of the ASI filed a complaint with the police, saying that at around 3:30 am on May 4, a Hyundai Verna collided with the boundary wall and caught fire. “The man drove inside the Qutub Minar campus and had an accident, breaking the wall. The guards posted at the site managed to get him out of the car, before it caught fire,” an ASI official said, asking not to be named.

Police and fire brigade officials were alerted, and the man was taken for medical assistance.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the Mehrauli police received a call at 3.47 am on Monday. “The 31-year-old driver, Arun Chauhan from Mahipalpur, was driving his Hyundai Verna car under the influence of alcohol. He lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the boundary wall. He was rescued on time and rushed to the hospital,” said DCP Thakur.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing hurt, mischief causing damage to property was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Chauhan, the DCP said.

The ASI official quoted above said the police must be held responsible for letting the man travel at that hour despite their being a complete lockdown. According to police, he had a used cars business, making it unlikely that he was exempted from the lockdown as essential service workers are.

