Man dies by suicide as police surround him during theft attempt

A man allegedly died by suicide after police surrounded a shop when he was alleged to have broken into it to steal mobile phones in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

Police said the man was earlier also booked for similar theft cases and had recently come out of jail.

“The person broke into a mobile shop...[on Wednesday morning]. A guard heard some suspicious sound coming out from the shop and immediately informed police,” said sub-divisional police officer Amolak Singh Dhillon.

He added a police team was rushed to the shop and asked the man to surrender. “The police repeatedly asked the man to surrender but he did not respond. Later, when the shop was opened, police found the man dead,” said Dhillon.

He added they have registered a case and an investigation is going on.