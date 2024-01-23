close_game
close_game
News / India News / Man drops dead in Gujarat while playing Lord Hanuman's role in Ramlila

Man drops dead in Gujarat while playing Lord Hanuman's role in Ramlila

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 12:04 PM IST

No one came to his rescue as the audience at the event was perplexed, believing the man falling to the ground was a part of the act.

A man in Haryana's Bhiwani died on stage while he was playing the character of Lord Hanuman during a Ramlila skit on Monday. The event was organised to celebrate the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The man playing the role of Lord Hanuman dropped dead in Gujarat.(X (formerly Twitter))
The man playing the role of Lord Hanuman dropped dead in Gujarat.(X (formerly Twitter))

A retired junior engineer, Harish Mehta has been playing the role of Hanunam for the past 25 years at several Ramlila skits, News18 reported. Mehta was seen dancing at a local event dressed as Hanuman, and suddenly, he fell to the ground. No one came to his rescue as the audience at the event was perplexed, believing it was a part of the act. People sprung into action minutes after he was seen unresponsive.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Doctors declared him ‘brought dead’ after locals took Mehta to a nearby hospital. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

In a somewhat similar event, a mobile Indian Air Force (IAF) team rescued a 65-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. He collapsed inside the temple complex, and a team of rescue personnel evacuated him moments after the incident.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On