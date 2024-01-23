Man drops dead in Gujarat while playing Lord Hanuman's role in Ramlila

A man in Haryana's Bhiwani died on stage while he was playing the character of Lord Hanuman during a Ramlila skit on Monday. The event was organised to celebrate the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The man playing the role of Lord Hanuman dropped dead in Gujarat.(X (formerly Twitter))

A retired junior engineer, Harish Mehta has been playing the role of Hanunam for the past 25 years at several Ramlila skits, News18 reported. Mehta was seen dancing at a local event dressed as Hanuman, and suddenly, he fell to the ground. No one came to his rescue as the audience at the event was perplexed, believing it was a part of the act. People sprung into action minutes after he was seen unresponsive.

Doctors declared him ‘brought dead’ after locals took Mehta to a nearby hospital. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

In a somewhat similar event, a mobile Indian Air Force (IAF) team rescued a 65-year-old man who suffered a heart attack while attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. He collapsed inside the temple complex, and a team of rescue personnel evacuated him moments after the incident.