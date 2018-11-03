‘Man-eater’ tigress Avni killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal

A man-eater tigress named Avni, allegedly responsible for the death of 14 people in the Pandharkawda forest in Maharashtra, was on Friday night killed in Yavatmal, new agency ANI reported.

The five-year-old tigress, known as Avni or T1, was the focus of a hunt for over past two months after she allegedly killed human beings in the Pandharkawada forests in eastern Maharashtra last year.

The Maharashtra Forest Department had earlier issued shoot-at-sight orders against the tigress.

The Bombay High Court had on October 16 sought the Maharashtra Forest Department’s stand on a plea challenging its steps aimed at killing the tigress. Petitioners, wildlife activist Dr Jerryl Banait and Earth Brigade Foundation, had challenged the forest department’s order to tranquillise and kill the tigress.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:16 IST