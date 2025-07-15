Man falls from second floor of sweet shop in Delhi's Mustafabad, dies

A man died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a sweet shop in Mustafabad area of Delhi's northeast, an official said on Tuesday. A crime team and forensic experts visited the spot and conducted a detailed examination. (iStock)

Police rushed to the spot after the incident took place around midnight on Monday and they found the 35-year-old man lying unconscious on the road outside the shop, he said.

The man, identified as Kalyan, was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased had been employed at the sweet shop. The exact circumstances that led to his fall are being verified, police said.

A crime team and forensic experts visited the spot and conducted a detailed examination. Further proceedings are underway, police said.