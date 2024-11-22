Man found living with father’s body for 5 days, says official

A 50-year-old man was found living with his father, who died five days ago, on Thursday in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday, police said, adding that the son is suspected to be specially abled. Police said G Aravindam was found living with his dead father in Vandavasi by the sanitation workers on Thursday morning after neighbours informed them of a foul smell coming from the house (File photo)

C Banumathi, a sanitation worker, said: “We have been knocking on their door every day but no one has opened the door for the past one week. I might have seen the son walk out of the house a month ago to buy some food.”

“After neighbours also told us today (Thursday) that their AC had been running but they haven’t seen any activity in the house for the last five days and there is a bad smell, we decided to break open the house. When we entered, we were shocked to find a decomposed body on the bed and the son was simply sitting,” he said. He further said the house was found to be dilapidated and messy. The south police station in Vandavasi have sent the father’s body for post mortem to a government hospital. “We are speaking to mental health professionals to understand if his son requires institutional help,” said a police officer.

“He didn’t seem to understand that his father had died. His mother had passed away many years ago. He seems to have died due to age related issues about five days ago.” They had no other family members, the official added.