Man held by Nepal over firing freed, alleges assault

Man held by Nepal over firing freed, alleges assault

Body of Vikesh Yadav (25), who was shot dead by soldiers of Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) on Friday, was consigned to flames amid tight security.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 04:51 IST
Ajay Kr Pandey
Ajay Kr Pandey
Hindustan Times, Sonbarsa (Sitamarhi)
Security arrangements have been increased along the entire India Nepal border after the death of an Indian citizen in Nepal police firing on Nepal border along the Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Saturday.
Security arrangements have been increased along the entire India Nepal border after the death of an Indian citizen in Nepal police firing on Nepal border along the Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
         

A day after a man from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was shot dead and three others injured when Nepal’s police guarding its border with India opened fire, the neighbouring country on Saturday released another man who it had been taken into custody.



Meanwhile, Ramlagan Rai, a resident of Jankinagar village, was released unconditionally. Rai said he had gone to meet his relatives in Nepal. “I was accosted by APF men so I started walking back. I had hardly travelled 100 metres into Indian side when they caught me by my neck and dragged me back. They beat me up when I refused to write in their register that I had entered Nepal for smuggling purposes,” he said. Bihar shares over 750-km-long border with Nepal. Of late, the porous border has been witnessing skirmishes.

