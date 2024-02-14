Man held for ‘insulting’ Varanasi judge, released later

A lawyer was arrested on Tuesday for making derogatory remarks aimed at a Varanasi district court judge, who allowed Hindus to worship in the basement of Gyanvapi Mosque, said Ramanagara police. However, he was released later on bail. Gyanvapi Mosque (PTI)

Chan Pasha used abusive language against the judge in a post on Facebook while expressing objection to the court’s ruling. In his post shared around a week ago, Pasha termed the judge an RSS slave and accused him of delivering the verdict just a day before his retirement, stated a police officer

The objectionable post drew swift condemnation from pro-Hindu activists and members of the legal fraternity, prompting them to file a police complaint with the district superintendent of police (DSP).

“We registered a case against Pasha under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 505 (2) (intent to cause incitement to commit an offence). But immediately after, the accused absconded. We finally arrested him on Tuesday,” said Ramanagara town police inspector B Lakshmaiah.

The police produced him in Ramanagara court. “However, the court released him on bail. The investigation into the case is underway,” added police inspector Lakshmaiah.

Following the backlash, the accused deleted his post from Facebook, said police.

Meanwhile, the Ramanagara Bar Association boycotted the court’s proceedings in order to protest his bail. They demanded his arrest again.