Man held for killing friend’s wife in Magadi had also murdered his wife in 2019: Cops

The arrest of a 37-year-old man in Magadi for the murder of a 22-year-old woman has revealed that he had murdered his wife, who was initially reported to be missing, five years ago, a police officer said. On May 26, 2019, Kiran’s wife was reported to have gone missing. He had allegedly told the woman’s family that their daughter had eloped (File photo)

Magadi police inspector K Giriraj said that the accused, identified as Kiran Kumar, a resident of Hujugal village in Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district, was arrested on Monday for being one of the accused of the murder of Divya, wife of one of the accused Umesh, on August 12. She was allegedly killed by Kiran, Shashank, Rohit, Umesh and Bharat. While the other accused were soon arrested but Kiran remained absconding, Giriraj said.

He further said that during interrogation, Kiran admitted to have also murdered his wife, Pooja, five years ago. “On May 26, 2019, Kiran’s wife was reported to have gone missing. He had allegedly told the woman’s family that their daughter had eloped. Meanwhile, Kiran had buried Pooja’s body in the Hoojal forest area of Magadi,” he said.

He further said: “After watching a movie Drushyam, Kiran became paranoid about being caught if Pooja’s body remained buried. Two years after the murder, he exhumed her remains and incinerated them over a period of two days, in an attempt to destroy all evidence.”

Her missing report was filed by her mother Lakshmamma on August 26 after Kiran’s confession.

After his confession, the Magadi police launched an investigation into the whereabouts of Pooja’s remains. “They recovered bones and teeth from the site in the Hoojal forest. They were then sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis. Magadi Tahsildar DP Sarathkumar was also present during the recovery operation,” Giriraj said.

Kiran has been booked under BNS 103 (murder) for the murder of two women and was sent him to judicial custody,” he added.