Man held for vandalising Muraleedharan’s house

Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Days after minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan’s house was vandalised here, a man was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram central railway station on Sunday, police said

V Muraleedharan (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The accused was identified as M Manoj, a native of Payyanur in north Kerala, said police, adding, that the accused was reportedly “mentally challenged”.

The accused was tracked down after inspecting the CCTV visuals of the area, said police. He reportedly told police that he “had come to the state capital 10 days ago and was working in a hotel but was terminated from his service due to his illness”. He said he came to the minister’s house to submit a petition in this regard and “got angry after nobody opened the doors of the house”.

Muraleedharan’s house was found vandalised on Thursday morning by his staff. Window panes of the house were smashed with stones were found in the portico of the house. Blood drops were also found at the site and police suspect that he got injured while breaking the glass panes. Police said he will be produced before a court on Monday.

