Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem
- The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
An assistant account officer from Nanded collectorate in Maharashtra surprised his seniors when he sought permission to tie his horse on the premises of the district headquarters.
The officer cited spinal disorder as the reason why he planned to ride a horse to reach office instead of a bike. However, he withdrew the letter on Wednesday after he was convinced that his plan would not help in getting rid of his physical problem.
Satish Deshmukh, assistant account officer with the district collectorate had written to collector Vipin Itankar seeking the permission on Wednesday.
“I have decided to buy a horse to come to the office, as I cannot ride my bike due to a spinal problem. Kindly grant me the permission to tie the horse on the office premises,” Deshmukh wrote in his letter.
The letter went viral on social media within hours of its submission. But before the day was over, the officer was convinced by medical advice that his demand would rather cause him more problems.
“We sought the opinion from the dean of the district medical college. We consulted an orthopaedic surgeon from the college. The report said that his demand was against the medical science and would not serve any purpose for which he wants to buy a horse. He was convinced with the report and sought permission to withdraw the request which was given to him,” said Pradeep Kulkarni, resident deputy collector, Nanded.
Deshmukh was not available for comment.
