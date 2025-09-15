Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai: Man injured in Ghatkopar drunk driving crash dies during treatment

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 10:49 pm IST

The man, who is yet to be identified, died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

A man severely injured after being dashed by a car allegedly being driven by a inebriated woman on September 13 in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has died, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place around 6.15am near Excel Arcade building on LBS Road, barely 200m from Ghatkopar police station.
The accident took place around 6.15am near Excel Arcade building on LBS Road, barely 200m from Ghatkopar police station.

The man, who is yet to be identified, died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment, the Ghatkopar police station official said.

The accident took place around 6.15am near Excel Arcade building on LBS Road, barely 200m from Ghatkopar police station. CCTV footage showed car driver Bhavika Dama (30) being helped by her friends and co-passengers Koram Bhanusali (30) and Aniket Bhansode to escape in an autorickshaw, the official said.

"They were handed over to police by residents of the area. Dama was booked for rash and negligent driving, while Bhanusali and Bhansode were charged with travelling with a drunk driver and failing to help the injured pedestrian. The three were released after being served notices," he said.

"They were arrested on Sunday after Dama's medical test report confirmed she was driving under the influence of alcohol. With the death of the victim, we have added the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case. The three are in two-day police custody," the official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai: Man injured in Ghatkopar drunk driving crash dies during treatment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On