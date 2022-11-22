Home / India News / Man intercepts Kerala chief justice’s car, hurls abuses; arrested

Man intercepts Kerala chief justice’s car, hurls abuses; arrested

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:53 AM IST

The Kerala police on Sunday night arrested a man from Kochi for intercepting the car of Kerala chief justice S Manikumar and later allegedly hurling abuses on him

Police said he jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it. (Getty Images)
Police said he jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala police on Sunday night arrested a man from Kochi for intercepting the car of Kerala chief justice S Manikumar and later allegedly hurling abuses on him. Police said the incident occurred when Manikumar was travelling from airport to his residence.

Police said the man who appeared to be in an inebriated condition was identified as M Tijo. Police said he jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it.

Police said he was heard shouting that “this is Kerala, not Tamil Nadu.” The chief justice hais from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Later, police officials accompanying Manikumar overpowered him and handed him over to the local police station.

Mulavukad police station in the city later said he was arrested under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. During the probe, the accused said that he was angry with the high speed of the car and was not aware of the occupant of the vehicle, police said, adding, they are verifying his claims. Police said they are yet to get any lead in the matter and his questioning is underway.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out