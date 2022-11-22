Man intercepts Kerala chief justice’s car, hurls abuses; arrested

The Kerala police on Sunday night arrested a man from Kochi for intercepting the car of Kerala chief justice S Manikumar and later allegedly hurling abuses on him. Police said the incident occurred when Manikumar was travelling from airport to his residence.

Police said the man who appeared to be in an inebriated condition was identified as M Tijo. Police said he jumped before the car near Goshree bridge and forcibly stopped it.

Police said he was heard shouting that “this is Kerala, not Tamil Nadu.” The chief justice hais from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Later, police officials accompanying Manikumar overpowered him and handed him over to the local police station.

Mulavukad police station in the city later said he was arrested under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. During the probe, the accused said that he was angry with the high speed of the car and was not aware of the occupant of the vehicle, police said, adding, they are verifying his claims. Police said they are yet to get any lead in the matter and his questioning is underway.