Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man killed, BSF jawan injured after smuggling bid thwarted along India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 01:12 PM IST

A BSF spokesperson said 15-20 Bangladeshi miscreants illegally crossed the International Border and entered deep into Indian territory.

An unidentified person was killed and a BSF jawan was injured on Friday as the border protection force thwarted a smuggling bid along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a spokesperson said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday near the Khalpara village in Darjeeling district. (File)(PTI)
The incident took place in the early hours of Friday near the Khalpara village in Darjeeling district. (File)(PTI)

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday near the Khalpara village in Darjeeling district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi miscreants crossed the International Border illegally and entered "well inside" the Indian territory.

These people were joined by miscreants from the Indian side to smuggle cattle and contraband, the spokesperson said.

After a BSF patrol party asked them to surrender, "all the miscreants" attacked with 'dah' (similar to a sickle), sticks and also pelted stones, he said.

The BSF troopers fired non-lethal ammunition to disperse the attackers but they did not relent and tried to "snatch" the weapon of a jawan. "Sensing a threat to his life, the jawan fired from his rifle and the miscreants fled," the spokesperson said.

A BSF jawan was "badly injured" and the body of an unknown person was found on the spot, he said, adding the border fence was found "breached" by Bangladeshi smugglers.

Two cattle that the miscreants tried to smuggle have been seized the said. The nationality of the person killed is yet to be ascertained.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On