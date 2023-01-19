Home / India News / Man kills 15-year-old girl for rejecting proposal in UP's Bhadohi

Man kills 15-year-old girl for rejecting proposal in UP's Bhadohi

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 09:37 AM IST

Anuradha Bind was returning home from a coaching institute when the accused, Arvind Vishwakarma, shot her in the head.

Initial probe has revealed that the accused was in love with the girl but she did not reciprocate his feelings. (Getty Images)
Initial probe has revealed that the accused was in love with the girl but she did not reciprocate his feelings. (Getty Images)
PTI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

A 15-year-old girl was on Wednesday shot dead by a man in a case of unrequited love in Survaya area in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said.

Anuradha Bind was returning home from a coaching institute with her cousin sister Nisha when the accused, Arvind Vishwakarma (22), shot her in the head. She died on the spot, police said.

Initial probe has revealed that the accused was in love with the girl but she did not reciprocate his feelings. Irked by his relationship proposal being turned down, he shot her, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, police said

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh crime
uttar pradesh crime

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out