Man kills 15-year-old girl for rejecting proposal in UP's Bhadohi

A 15-year-old girl was on Wednesday shot dead by a man in a case of unrequited love in Survaya area in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said.

Anuradha Bind was returning home from a coaching institute with her cousin sister Nisha when the accused, Arvind Vishwakarma (22), shot her in the head. She died on the spot, police said.

Initial probe has revealed that the accused was in love with the girl but she did not reciprocate his feelings. Irked by his relationship proposal being turned down, he shot her, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, police said