Man kills wife hours after their marriage, later attempts suicide

A newlywed bride was allegedly murdered by her husband just hours after their wedding on Wednesday, with him later trying to die by suicide in Kolar district, a police officer said. The police have registered a case under BNS Section 103 (murder) at Andersonpet police station and have initiated an investigation into the incident. (HT Archive)

KGF police superintendent KM Shantharaju said the incident occurred in Chambarasanahalli village, KGF taluk, Kolar district. “After the wedding in the morning, the couple went to a relative’s house for tea in the evening. When the relative stepped out, a heated argument ensued between Likhita and Naveen that escalated into violence. Naveen attacked Likhita with a sickle, leading to her death. Naveen then attempted to tried to kill self,” he said.

The couple, 19-year-old Likhita Sri and 27-year-old Naveen had celebrated their marriage with a grand ceremony on Wednesday. The altercation allegedly began at around 5.30 pm, Shantharaju said.

He further said that Likhita Sri, who suffered severe injuries, was rushed to KGF Government Hospital but died despite medical efforts. Meanwhile, Naveen, who was critically injured due to his alleged suicide attempt, was initially treated at KGF Hospital before being transferred to a medical facility in Kolar for further care.

The police have registered a case under BNS Section 103 (murder) at Andersonpet police station and have initiated an investigation into the incident. “It appears Naveen assaulted himself after attacking Likhita. We are still investigating the exact circumstances,” Shantharaju added.

The couple had been engaged for four months prior to their marriage. A relative of the accused, Venkatesh, said: “The families had no prior rifts, and this incident has shocked everyone.”