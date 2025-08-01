Man kills wife in Bareilly, fakes robbery to hide affair

In a chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a man allegedly killed his wife at the behest of his lover and tried to pass it off as a robbery, police said. Bareilly man staged highway robbery to hide wife's murder; probe exposed affair, secret marriage, and plotted killing with lover's help. Both now in custody.(Pexels)

Om Saran (38), the accused, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, they said. His lover and co-accused in the case, Mannat, was also arrested on Friday and sent to judicial remand, officials confirmed.

After inconsistencies in Sarna's initial statement raised red flags, his call records were checked which revealed that he was in regular touch with Mannat, prompting police to dig deeper, SSP (Bareilly) Anurag Arya said.

The probe eventually led to the unravelling of the murder conspiracy, Arya said.

Saran, a resident of Badaun district, has been booked under sections 103 (murder), 230 (fabricating false evidence), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 240 (giving false information) of the BNS, ASP (South) Anshika Verma said in a late-night press briefing on Thursday.

Saran claimed wife died in Kanthari robbery attack

The accused initially told the police that on the night of July 31, he was returning home with his wife Amarvati on a motorcycle when they were attacked near Kanthari village by 3-4 unidentified men, who looted their cash and jewellery and fatally assaulted his wife.

Saran claimed that the attackers stole Amarvati's mangalsutra, gold earrings, and about ₹10,000 in cash before fleeing.

Police registered an FIR based on Sarna's written complaint.

As the investigation progressed, police began to suspect Saran's version of events. Upon rigorous questioning, he admitted that he secretly married Mannat, who pressured him to eliminate his wife if he wanted to continue their relationship, the ASP said.

Saran got weapon, bike from in-laws before murder

On July 30, Saran took Amarvati on a trip to Purnagiri as part of the plan. On their way back, he stopped at his in-laws' house in Motipur, where he borrowed a motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon ( banka') from his brother-in-law, Bhagwandas, Verma said.

He stopped the bike near a deserted spot in Kanthari village around 12:15 am, and brutally attacked Amarvati with the 'banka', killing her on the spot.

To make it look like a robbery, he removed her earrings, mangalsutra, and ₹10,000 from his pocket, and concealed them in nearby bushes.

He then called his brother-in-law and a friend, Anil Yadav, and arranged for an ambulance, pretending to be rushing his wife to the hospital for treatment, Verma said.

Police later recovered the murder weapon, and the hidden jewellery and cash based on the accused's disclosure. A mobile phone was also seized during the search, the officer said.