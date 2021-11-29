Man posing as defence officer dupes Pune women on matrimonial platform; arrested

PUNE: A man absconding from the armed forces since 2018 used to pose as an army officer and dupe women whom he met through matrimonial platforms. He was remanded to the custody of Pune police on Saturday. The man was identified as Prashant Bhaurao Patil, 31, a resident of Kumpatgiri in Khanapur, Belgaum. Patil was remanded to custody till December 1 by a local court.

Senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhagad police station said, “He has absconded from the armed forces and has not reported to duty since 2018. From 2018 till Sunday, five cases have been registered against him at Pune, Ahmednagar, and Latur.”

The incident came to light when a girl approached the police and said that a man of Patil’s description had pretended to marry her, established physical relations and then blocked her number claiming frontline duty. Patil met the girl through an online matrimonial service on November 18 at Dagdusheth Ganapati temple wearing an armed forces uniform. He then allegedly took her to a lodge room on Sinhagad road where they consummated their marriage. The girl told the police that he made her swear not to tell anyone about them and placed her in a car where he had sex with her against her will. Once she left the lodge, the man blocked her number and stopped all communication.

A case under relevant sections was registered against him around a week ago when one of his victims approached the Sinhagad road police station officials.